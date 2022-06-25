Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

