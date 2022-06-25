Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 89.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

