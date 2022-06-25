Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,211,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.