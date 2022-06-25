Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

