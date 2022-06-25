Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

