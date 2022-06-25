Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 511 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

