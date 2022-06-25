Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Hold at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

PINS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,074. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,764. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

