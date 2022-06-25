Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $572.52

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 572.52 ($7.01) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.00). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.02), with a volume of 5,614 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £57.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

In other news, insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975 ($12,218.28).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

