Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 674,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

