ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) PT Raised to $27.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.42.

PFHC stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

