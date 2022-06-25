Project Pai Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00048524 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,425,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,335,089 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.