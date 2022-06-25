Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 3.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

