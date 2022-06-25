ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.02. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

