PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

