PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 273 ($3.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.30 million and a PE ratio of -164.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

