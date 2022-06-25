Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $16.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of LEN opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

