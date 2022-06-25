QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

