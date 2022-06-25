QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

