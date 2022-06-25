Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 32.9% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $16,032.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.79 or 0.05691623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00278801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00584452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00538567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,356,704 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

