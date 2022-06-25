Raise Hits 1-Day Volume of $491.00 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

