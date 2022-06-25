Raymond James Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lennar by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

