Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

