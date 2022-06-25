Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RECI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.81). 220,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,453. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.52. The company has a market capitalization of £339.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

