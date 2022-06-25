Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RECI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.81). 220,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,453. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($1.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.52. The company has a market capitalization of £339.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.
