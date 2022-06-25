Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $152.57

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.57 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.81). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 278,273 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.52. The company has a market cap of £339.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

