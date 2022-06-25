RealTract Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,250.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $511,059.03 and $1,250.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealTract has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RealTract

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

