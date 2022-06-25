RED Price Tops $0.0021 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. RED has a market cap of $269,242.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00275376 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005091 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

