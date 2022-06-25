RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 552.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,139,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,085. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of RedHill Biopharma worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

