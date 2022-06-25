Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.15 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $31.75 or 0.00148128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $42,645.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.11 or 1.00007320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00039857 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

