Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.33 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

