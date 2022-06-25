Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

NYSE:CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.