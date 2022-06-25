Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $973,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 415,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $65,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,725.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.