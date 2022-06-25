Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

