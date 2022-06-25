Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

