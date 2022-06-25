Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.4%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

About Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

