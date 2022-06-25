Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.4%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.
About Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.