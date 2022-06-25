Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $113.81 million and $26.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

