Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

