Reviewing Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 25.69% 41.84% 11.34%

This table compares Vita Coco and Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.55 $19.01 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola $38.66 billion 7.07 $9.77 billion $2.38 26.49

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 6 0 2.86 Coca-Cola 0 6 11 0 2.65

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.99%. Coca-Cola has a consensus target price of $68.05, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Coca-Cola.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Vita Coco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

