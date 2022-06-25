RHS Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

