RHS Financial LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

HIPS stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

