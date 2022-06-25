RHS Financial LLC Sells 5,769 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,653,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $27.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

