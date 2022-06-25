Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Trading Down 7.2%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.97. 4,379,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,848,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.