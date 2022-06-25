Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

