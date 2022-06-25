Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 214 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.17.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.