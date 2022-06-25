Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives 17.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 16.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.93 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.28.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

