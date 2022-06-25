Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

