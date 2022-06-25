Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $407.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.12.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

