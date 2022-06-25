Roth Financial Partners LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.