Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

