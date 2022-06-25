Royal Bank of Canada Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.27.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 921,839 shares of company stock worth $17,584,932. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.