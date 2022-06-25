Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 450” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.76) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.61) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.04. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 198 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

